Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Ireland

Fog in Dublin City centre Source: RollingNews.ie

International

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm Arati Prabhakar, the US president's science adviser, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams speaking on nuclear fusion breakthroughs Source: J. Scott Applewhite

#QATAR SCANDAL The European Parliament has sacked one of its own vice presidents amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as the institution tries to contain the scandal.

#NUCLEAR FUSION Researchers in California announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough today, hailing a “landmark achievement” in the quest for a source of unlimited, clean power and an end to reliance on fossil fuels.

Advertisement

#TWITTER BLUE Elon Musk has relaunched a Twitter subscription service after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site’s future.

Parting Shot

This evening, people across the country will be able to enjoy a show of shooting stars as the Geminid meteor shower will be at its most visible this evening.

Astronomy Ireland’s David Moore has said:

“In past decades the Perseid Meteor Shower in August was the best but this has declined somewhat in recent years to leave the Geminids reigning supreme,” said David Moore of Astronomy Ireland.

“This is also good news for the public because that August shower cannot be well seen until 11pm but the Geminids begins as soon as it gets dark, around 5pm and runs until dawn.”

People seeking to view the meteor shower should be advised that the best time to see them will be after midnight tonight.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in a listed story