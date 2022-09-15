Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

Windfall tax will be backdated but it's unclear how much money levy will raise, say leaders

The Taoiseach says it is still unclear how much money the levy will raise.

By Christina Finn Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 3:09 PM
44 minutes ago 3,310 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5867356
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

THE WINDFALL TAX on the profits of energy companies will be backdated to before the energy crisis, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed. 

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, he said any tax would be on companies’ profits for the full year of 2022.

His comments come as the Taoiseach says it is still unclear how much money the levy will raise.

Speaking in Tallaght today, at the opening of a new Penney’s store, Micheál Martin said it was “difficult to be precise on the exact amount” of money that may be forthcoming to Ireland.

“It very much depends on the ultimate formula that the EU Council of Energy Ministers will arrive at but there will be a stream of revenue from it,” Martin said.

“We were never going to be dependent on that revenue stream as the key to the package that we will be introducing in the next two weeks.”

He said the “real firepower is in the surplus that we have right now” which he said will get us through the first phase of this crisis, he said.

“We have to be conscious of early spring,” he said, stating that the revenue from EU measures will be helpful in the medium term.

“The European money comes later,” he said. 

Earlier this week, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said he would like to see some “clarity” as to the amount Ireland might get before budget day on 27 September. 

Martin also confirmed that the windfall tax would be for “wind generation companies” as well as those engaged in fossil fuels.

When asked about the EU proposals by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, the Tánaiste said the EU’s proposals on a windfall tax are not yet agreed and “aren’t entirely clear, quite frankly”.

Related Reads

06.09.22 Analysis: Governments must act before energy prices break consumers' backs
05.09.22 Could a decision NOT to turn back the clocks save on energy bills this winter?

Murphy said it was only right that the tax would be backdated so as to take into account the “obscene profits” being made. 

Varadkar said that whatever is agreed to at EU level will have an impact here in Ireland, stating that the proceeds of a windfall tax and cap on profits will go to help families  reduce the cost of energy.

He said he absolutely agreed that the way the energy market works needs to be reformed, stating that it made sense in the past to give wind and solar companies the best prices as it was all about encouraging investment. 

No one could have anticipated that gas prices would go so high, he said, adding that renewable energy companies are now making revenues “they never in their wildest dreams thought they would make”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie