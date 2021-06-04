Woman (60s) in critical condition after stabbing in Cork

A WOMAN AGED in her 60s is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Co Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s in connection with the assault.

The woman was discovered at around 2pm today at a residence in Innishannon.

She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

The arrested man is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.