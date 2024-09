AN XL BULLY dog has been put down after it attacked a man in Dublin on Sunday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Ballyshannon Road in Dublin 5 where a man received a number of injuries following a dog attack.

The dog was restrained and transferred to the custody of the Dog Warden.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council confirmed that the Animal Welfare and Control Services Unit were called by An Garda Síochána to assist with the dog attack in the Kilmore Area on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the dog was an XL Bully and that it was removed by the Wardens Service under the Control of Dogs Act and “humanely put down”.

A garda spokesperson meanwhile said that investigations are ongoing.

It is the latest incident involving XL Bully dogs to happen in recent weeks.

Last month, a 12-month-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by an XL Bully dog in Lixnaw in Co Kerry.

In June, Nicole Morey was killed by her dogs, one of which was an XL Bully.

And two years ago, then 10-year-old Alejandro Mizan was seriously injured following an attack by an XL Bully in Co Wexford.

In July, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced a ban on XL Bully dogs.

The ban will be implemented in two phases, the first of which will take effect in October, and then in February of next year.

From October, it will be illegal to breed, import, sell, or rehome the controversial breed.

It means there can be no new owners of XL Bully dogs from October.

Then from 1 February 2025, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully unless the owner has a Certificate of Exemption, which ensures that a dog has a licence and is microchipped and is neutered.

After this date, any owner not compliant with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanized.