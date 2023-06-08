Advertisement

Thursday 8 June 2023
# Emergency Services
Young cyclist dies after crashing into pillar in Tallaght
The young man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash and was later pronounced deceased.
1.3k
0
8 minutes ago

A CYCLIST IN his late teens has died after crashing into a pillar in Tallaght yesterday evening.

The young man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash and was later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Fortunestown Lane area and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene yesterday evening.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage such as from a mobile phone or dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Lauren Boland
