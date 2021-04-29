Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Source: Leah Farrell

Ireland

International

The jailed Kremlin critic appeared in court, gaunt and shaven headed, for the first time since ending his hunger strike. Source: AP/PA Images

#FLATGATE Boris Johnson has criticised questions over the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat as a “farrago of nonsense” as he vowed to comply with the Electoral Commission investigation.

#GERMANY Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police have said.

Parting shot

From tomorrow, people in Ireland will be able to rent controversial romcom Wild Mountain Thyme.

There was plenty of online rage and ranting about the authenticity of the drama last year but now you’ll get a chance to watch it on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

Its trailer was released last November to some criticisms of the tone and the Irish accents.

It is a romance starring Emily Blunt as the “passionate” Rosemary Muldoon who is in love with her neighbour Anthony Reilly (played by Jamie Dornan).

Maybe you’re looking for a bit of escapist romance this weekend or looking for unbridled rage from the safety of your couch. Here is the trailer to set the ball rolling.