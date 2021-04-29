#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 9:53 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Business reopening 010 Source: Leah Farrell

Ireland

  • It looks likely we will have a summer as the Government opens up the country. We have all you need to know at a glance here
  • The Fire Brigade are fighting a blaze onboard the wreck of the former ‘ghost ship’ the MV Alta near Ballycotton in County Cork. 
  • Graffiti has been scratched on passage tombs at a Neolithic burial monument in Meath in the “latest in a series of acts of vandalism” at the site.
  • Gardaí launched an appeal for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes to report any crimes that occurred at the institutions.
  • The HSE is currently reworking its Covid vaccination plans following fresh advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).
  • Edwin Poots has declared he is running to be leader of the DUP. 
  • Gardaí are investigating the murder of a man who they believe was beaten to death at his home in Dublin 8. 
  • The family members of gardaí based in a County Kildare station were given vaccines by a medical centre, The Journal has learned.
  • The Government will be providing an update on its plans for sex education in primary schools that is inclusive of LGBTQ relationships, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. 

International

 

russia-navalny The jailed Kremlin critic appeared in court, gaunt and shaven headed, for the first time since ending his hunger strike. Source: AP/PA Images

#FLATGATE Boris Johnson has criticised questions over the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat as a “farrago of nonsense” as he vowed to comply with the Electoral Commission investigation.

#RUSSIA Alexi Navalny’s political network says it is disbanding, as the jailed Kremlin critic appeared in court, gaunt and shaven headed, for the first time since ending his hunger strike.

#GERMANY Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police have said.

Parting shot

From tomorrow, people in Ireland will be able to rent controversial romcom Wild Mountain Thyme.

There was plenty of online rage and ranting about the authenticity of the drama last year but now you’ll get a chance to watch it on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

Its trailer was released last November to some criticisms of the tone and the Irish accents.

It is a romance starring Emily Blunt as the “passionate” Rosemary Muldoon who is in love with her neighbour Anthony Reilly (played by Jamie Dornan). 

Maybe you’re looking for a bit of escapist romance this weekend or looking for unbridled rage from the safety of your couch. Here is the trailer to set the ball rolling.

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

