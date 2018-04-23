  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Monday 23 April, 2018
Two men arrested and â‚¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids

Officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched two properties in Swords.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 23 Apr 2018, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 10,995 Views 7 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized after gardaÃ­ investigating gangland crime raided two properties in Dublin.

Acting on intelligence, officers from theÂ National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched two properties in Swords.

During the course of both searches a half kilo ofÂ amphetamine and 12 kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬248,000 (subject to analysis) plus 10 kilogrammes of suspected mixing agent and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men (aged 32 and 37) were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they are being held under the provisionsÂ of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

