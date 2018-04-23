Two men arrested and â‚¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized after gardaÃ­ investigating gangland crime raided two properties in Dublin.

Acting on intelligence, officers from theÂ National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched two properties in Swords.

During the course of both searches a half kilo ofÂ amphetamine and 12 kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬248,000 (subject to analysis) plus 10 kilogrammes of suspected mixing agent and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men (aged 32 and 37) were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they are being held under the provisionsÂ of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.