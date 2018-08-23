Firefighters thank quick-acting passers-by for saving man as blaze guts home in Co Meath

FIREFIGHTERS IN CO Meath rescued a man from a burning home this morning after being alerted to the fire by passers-by.

The fire took hold at a house in Curragha with two people who saw the smoke alerting emergency services. The passers-by also attempted to save the man who was inside the house but could not get past the door.

Firefighters from Ashbourne Fire Station say that on their arrival to the scene the fire had already broken through the roof of the building.

Teams then entered the building using breathing apparatus and rescued the owner who was then transferred to members of the National Ambulance Service who took him to hospital as a precaution.

Part of the building's roof has caved in. Source: Ashbourne Fire Station

Firefighters then extinguished the blaze using a combination of water and compressed foam but not before extensive damage was done to the house.

Photographs from the scene show that the part of the roof above a bedroom has been destroyed.

Firefighters have thanked those who called 999, saying that without their intervention “it could have been very different outcome”.