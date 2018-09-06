This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Revenue seizes 24,000 litres of beer at Dublin Port

The driver, a man in his 50s from the UK, was questioned about the smuggled alcohol.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 7:57 PM
42 minutes ago 4,442 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223282
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized alcohol worth more than €106,000 at Dublin Port.

The discovery of the 24,000 litres of beer was made by officers yesterday during routine profiling at the port. They stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Liverpool.

The driver, a man in his 50s from the UK, was questioned and both the trailer and the smuggled beer were seized. Revenue said the beer, with a retail value of over €106,000 represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €57,500.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecute.

Revenue said this seizure is part of its ongoing operations to target the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy. Since the start of this year, officers at Dublin Port have made over 420 seizures of consignments of smuggled alcohol.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    65,954  70
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    51,785  48
    3
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    39,623  169
    Fora
    1
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    151  0
    2
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    134  0
    3
    		Redundancy payouts have pushed bookseller Eason into the red
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    40,590  8
    2
    		LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    27,367  56
    3
    		Ireland's Golden Girls: Healy and Adeleke will always remember their summer in Gyor
    16,461  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    14,607  0
    2
    		A look back at the very first Electric Picnic in 2004
    8,918  3
    3
    		Michael Moore says Donald Trump ran for President because of Gwen Stefani... It's the Dredge
    4,138  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie