Revenue warns of new tax refund scam targeting people's bank details

THE REVENUE COMMISSIONERS has issued a warning about a new online scam targeting credit and debit card details.

The body said it has become aware of fraudulent emails and text messages claiming to come from Revenue looking for personal information from taxpayers in connection with a tax refund

Revenue said it has not issued any of these messages:

The Revenue Commissioners never send emails or text messages requiring customers to send personal information via email, text or pop-up windows.

It is warning anyone who receives an email or text message purporting to be from Revenue and suspects it to be fraudulent to simply delete it.

Anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should is advised to contact their local Revenue Office to check its status.

Revenue is warning anyone who provided personal information in response to the messages to contact their bank or credit card company immediately.