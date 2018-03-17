National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected

A NATIONAL SNOW-ICE warning is in place, with the east of the country set to be worst affected.

A status orange snow-ice warning will be in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford from 3am until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said “scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting”.

A status yellow snow-ice is currently in place for the whole country. It’ll remain in effect until 9am on Monday. It is very cold in many areas, with wind chill, icy patches and accumulations of snow.

The snow showers will be heaviest and most frequent over Leinster and east Ulster, with “significant accumulations” likely there, but showers will be well scattered elsewhere. There will be icy conditions with lowest temperatures of zero to minus three degrees Celsius, but it will feel colder in fresh east to northeasterly winds.

Tomorrow is expected to be a very cold day, with further sleet and snow showers mainly in Leinster, east Munster and east Ulster. Some heavy snowfall is expected in eastern areas in particular. Top temperatures will range from one to four degrees, and northeast to easterly winds will continue to bring a significant wind chill.