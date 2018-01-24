  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets

The Galway-founded company is looking for 400 new staff.

By Fora Staff Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 4:57 PM
3 hours ago 14,662 Views 45 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FAST-FOOD CHAIN SUPERMAC’S has announced plans to open six new outlets by the middle of this year with a further three branches in the planning process.

The company – which currently employs more than 2,700 people – said it hopes to recruit 400 new staff as a result of the expansion.

Most of the new outlets will be located in Cork, with branches due to open in Ballyvollane, Glanmire and Bandon Road in Cork City.

New Supermac’s stores are also set to open in Balbriggan, Naas and Donegal Town, which will bring the total number of outlets nationwide to 114.

The firm has also submitted plans to open new units in Waterford and Letterkenny. A Barack Obama Plaza-style development in Longford Town is also in the planning pipeline.

Commenting on today’s jobs announcement, Supermac’s managing director Pat McDonagh said the company is looking for workers to take up roles as store managers, assistant managers and catering assistants.

“Some of the stores that are scheduled to open will be franchised operations and we are looking for people that want a career; people that will stay with us and develop with us,” he said.

pat mcdonagh Pat McDongah Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Four decades

Supermac’s was founded 40 years ago this year, with the first branch opening in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. The company also operates the Papa John’s Pizza and SuperSubs brands within a number of its outlets.

The business is owned by Pat McDonagh and his wife, Una. In addition to Supermac’s, McDonagh owns a number of motorway petrol stations including the Barack Obama Plaza in Monegall, Co Offaly.

He also has a stake in several hotels, including Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick, Loughrea Hotel & Spa in Galway and the Charleville Park Hotel in Cork.

According to Supermac’s most recent set of accounts, its 2016 sales increased by more than €20 million to €136 million. It recorded a profit of €13 million for the year, a €1.4 million increase on 2015′s figure.

Despite its success in Ireland, the company’s growth plans for mainland Europe and Australia have been slowed down by American fast-food colossus McDonald’s.

The US company filed a 41-page complaint with the EU’s Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market about Supermac’s pending bid for a Europe-wide trademark.

In its decision, the EU unit partially upheld McDonald’s complaint and rejected Supermac’s trademark application.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Fora Staff

