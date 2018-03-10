How much money will the new Garda Commissioner be paid? It's the week in numbers

The Interim Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin with former Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

23,000: The number of homes and businesses that were without water mid-week in aftermath of Storm Emma.

$5 million: The cost of renovating an Irish famine memorial in New York City, which has now reopened to the public.

15: The legal age of consent now set in France.

21: Here are 21 things that will be included in abortion legislation if a referendum passes.

€250,000: The proposed salary for a new Garda Commissioner.

72,643: The number of CAO applications received by 1 February, a drop on last year.

€7,900: The amount of money Big Tobacco made for every dead smoker in 2015, according to a new report.

35: The number of fatal crashes that unaccompanied learner drivers were involved in over the past four years.

£410 million: The amount of money to be included in a new Northern Ireland budget package which was negotiated by the DUP in return for backing the Conservative Party in Westminster.

€700 million: The total amount that the overcharging of bank customers is expected to reach in the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.