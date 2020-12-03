The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BREXIT: A post-Brexit trade deal can be struck within days, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said.
2. #JANUARY: The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will be published next month.
3. #PAYMENTS: The government voting against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives has been described as “cold-hearted” and a “betrayal” that won’t be forgotten.
4. #WHITE-COLLAR CRIME: An Garda Síochána and other investigating agencies are to be given greater powers to tackle economic crime and corruption.
5. #CLAIMS: Sinn Féin said claims made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that he has been targeted by supporters of the party with racist and homophobic abuse are “without any foundation”.
