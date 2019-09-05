The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is giving up his role as an MP for Orpington and as Minister of State amid the ongoing Brexit drama.

2. #DISABILITY: One in four children with disabilities are being denied a full school day, against the wishes of their parents, according to a new report.

3. #BEEF PROTESTS: Talks between the meat industry and beef farmers will reconvene, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed announced today, after a previous deal was rejected last month.

4. #ADOPTION: The High Court has dismissed a damages action against the Adoption Authority of Ireland brought by a 56-year-old woman who claims she was coerced into having her baby daughter adopted nearly 40 years ago.

5. #PEOPLE SMUGGLING: Three members of an organised crime gang have been jailed for people smuggling in the UK after a joint operation between gardaí and British police.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.