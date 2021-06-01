The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RECOVERY The government has announced a €3.5 billion plan to get the economy through the pandemic.

2. #INVESTIGATION Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old was injured at incidences in Howth yesterday.

3. #LOOKING AHEAD The Chief Medical Officer cautioned the Minister for Health last week that there is still a risk of a further spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

4. #COMMUTER LINE Plans are underway for a new metropolitan rail network in Cork.

5. #HOUSING The number of mortgages approved in April 2021 was nearly double the approvals in the same month last year.