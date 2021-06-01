The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RECOVERY The government has announced a €3.5 billion plan to get the economy through the pandemic.
2. #INVESTIGATION Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old was injured at incidences in Howth yesterday.
3. #LOOKING AHEAD The Chief Medical Officer cautioned the Minister for Health last week that there is still a risk of a further spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.
4. #COMMUTER LINE Plans are underway for a new metropolitan rail network in Cork.
5. #HOUSING The number of mortgages approved in April 2021 was nearly double the approvals in the same month last year.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS