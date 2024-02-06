Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOHN BRUTON: Tributes have been paid to the “deeply committed” former taoiseach who has died today aged 76 following an illness.

2. #KIERAN QUILLIGAN: Two men appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Kieran Quilligan, whose body was last week on scrubland after having been missing for several months.

3. #TRUMP: A US appeals court has ruled that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can face prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

4. #AGRICULTURE AND THE EU: The EU has announced a proposal for a new climate target to try to keep the bloc on track to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century

5. #THE COLD: Weather warnings have been issued for western and northern counties as a new cold spell is on the way.

Eoghan Dalton
