The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BRUSSELS CALLING: Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell have been named as Ireland’s nominees to fill the vacant EU Commissioner role.
2. #FIGURES: Leo Varadkar has said the nation should not be obsessing about the number of positive Covid-19 cases that are reported by health authorities every day.
3. #WAR DEAD: US President Donald Trump has denied a report that he said a US military cemetery in France was “filled with losers”
4. #GUIDANCE: The health watchdog has said that schools should not close when a case of Covid-19 is confirmed without input from public health authorities.
5. #COVID-19: New Zealand has reported its first death from coronavirus in more than three months.
