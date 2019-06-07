The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has left Ireland after a two-night stay in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The senior counsel for the prosecution delivered his closing statement in the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

3. #DUBAI: An Irish woman has been killed in a bus crash in Dubai.

4. #APPEAL: Gardaí in Kerry have renewed an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision last weekend.

5. #THAT’S A WRAP: Today is Theresa May’s last day as leader of the Conservative Party.