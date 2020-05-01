The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AER LINGUS: Aer Lingus is looking to begin negotiations as it seeks to cut up to 20% of its workforce.

2. #ROADMAP: The roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions is due to be outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening.

3. #CLUSTERS: There are six coronavirus clusters at meat processing plants across the country, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed confirmed in the Dáil.

4. #BIDEN: Joe Biden has denied a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is “not true”.

5. #STABBING: Five people have reportedly been taken to hospital today after a stabbing spree at a shopping centre Australia’s northwestern Pilbara region.