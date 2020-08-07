The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DANGER HERE: Health officials said they cannot rule out a regional lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly after a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases across the three counties.

2. #CLUSTERS: Unions are calling for blanket testing across meat factories nationwide, describing them as “the perfect storm for the transmission of Covid-19″ following significant clusters in recent weeks.

3. #DOGNAPPERS: Done Deal has temporarily suspended the advertisement of dogs on its website in light of the recent string of dog thefts around the country.

4. #LUAS: Route options for the new Cork Luas line to link stops across Cork city are to be identified by an Ireland-based engineering company.

5. #LEBANON: The nation’s president has rejected any international probe into the catastrophic port blast in Beirut, saying a missile or negligence could have been responsible as rescuers desperately combed the rubble for survivors.