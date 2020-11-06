#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Friday 6 November 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Nov 2020, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.

2. #LEAKS: Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar following controversy over the Tánaiste giving a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group last year.

3. #DUBLIN 7: Gardaí launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Phibsborough, Dublin 7. 

4. #ARREST: A teenager has been arrested in relation to the death of Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes.

5. #LIFE: A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a homeless man in a Tallaght park.

