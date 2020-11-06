The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.
2. #LEAKS: Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar following controversy over the Tánaiste giving a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group last year.
3. #DUBLIN 7: Gardaí launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Phibsborough, Dublin 7.
4. #ARREST: A teenager has been arrested in relation to the death of Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes.
5. #LIFE: A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a homeless man in a Tallaght park.
