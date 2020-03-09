The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CALLED OFF: All St Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland are to be cancelled in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

2. #POSTPONED: Ireland’s Six Nations game with France in Paris has been postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

3. #SORRY: Joe Duffy has apologised on behalf of himself and RTÉ for “defamatory comments” he made about Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh on his Liveline radio programme.

4. #DEPORTATION: The number of people deported from Ireland last year who were here illegally or who had failed in their asylum application rose significantly to 293.

5. #OFF THEY GO: Harry and Meghan have made their last official appearance as senior members of the British royal family.