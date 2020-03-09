This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 9 Mar 2020, 5:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Zmrzlinar
Image: Shutterstock/Zmrzlinar

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CALLED OFF: All St Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland are to be cancelled in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

2. #POSTPONED: Ireland’s Six Nations game with France in Paris has been postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

3. #SORRY: Joe Duffy has apologised on behalf of himself and RTÉ for “defamatory comments” he made about Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh on his Liveline radio programme.

4. #DEPORTATION: The number of people deported from Ireland last year who were here illegally or who had failed in their asylum application rose significantly to 293.

5. #OFF THEY GO: Harry and Meghan have made their last official appearance as senior members of the British royal family.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

