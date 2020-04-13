The 5 at 5: Easter Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Six more deaths confirmed in the North as Spain re-opens some of its economy – here’s what’s happening around the world today.

2. #SHORTAGE: The HSE has warned of significant shortages in the number of gowns available to healthcare workers.

3. #5G: Gardaí suspect two large telecommunications masts were set on fire deliberately in Donegal.

4. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed to the public for information regarding 17-year-old Robin Harte, who has been missing from Clonsilla since Thursday.

5. #KEEP PETTING: There is no indication pets are transmitting the disease to humans, the Veterinary Council of Ireland has said.