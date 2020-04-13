The 5 at 5: Easter Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: Six more deaths confirmed in the North as Spain re-opens some of its economy – here’s what’s happening around the world today.
2. #SHORTAGE: The HSE has warned of significant shortages in the number of gowns available to healthcare workers.
3. #5G: Gardaí suspect two large telecommunications masts were set on fire deliberately in Donegal.
4. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed to the public for information regarding 17-year-old Robin Harte, who has been missing from Clonsilla since Thursday.
5. #KEEP PETTING: There is no indication pets are transmitting the disease to humans, the Veterinary Council of Ireland has said.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS