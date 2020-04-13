This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 April, 2020
Nearly 10,000 cases in Ireland, US could reopen 'in some ways' next month: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what you need to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Apr 2020, 8:56 AM
30 minutes ago 8,448 Views 7 Comments
Social distancing markings written on a wall with chalk along a seafront in England.
Image: Kieran Cleeves
Image: Kieran Cleeves

YESTERDAY, HEALTH OFFICIALS confirmed that 14 more people had died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 334.

430 new cases were also confirmed yesterday along with an additional 297 confirmed cases in lab results returning from Germany. 

There are now 9,655 total cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of those for whom the transmission status of the disease is known, community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26% and travel abroad accounts for 7%.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Younger people have reported speaking to more people face-to-face than older people since restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were introduced. 
  • 14 more deaths from Covid-19 and 430 more confirmed cases were announced yesterday by health officials. 
  • How and when the restrictions on the Irish public during the Covid-19 crisis are lifted will have to be examined “very carefully” to prevent a “potentially very dangerous peak” of new cases here. 
  • A further 11 people died in Northern Ireland bringing the death toll there to 118 as of yesterday. There are now 1,806 confirmed cases of the disease in NI. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • China has reported 108 new Covid-19 cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, its highest figure since early March.
  • The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, the government’s top infectious diseases expert said. 
  • Paris police said they caught a church in Paris holding a secret Easter mass with dozens of worshippers, breaching strict lockdown measures.
  • Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan cathedral streamed live to millions of people.  
