Nearly 10,000 cases in Ireland, US could reopen 'in some ways' next month: Today's Covid-19 main points

Social distancing markings written on a wall with chalk along a seafront in England.

YESTERDAY, HEALTH OFFICIALS confirmed that 14 more people had died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 334.

430 new cases were also confirmed yesterday along with an additional 297 confirmed cases in lab results returning from Germany.

There are now 9,655 total cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of those for whom the transmission status of the disease is known, community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26% and travel abroad accounts for 7%.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Younger people have reported speaking to more people face-to-face than older people since restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were introduced.

14 more deaths from Covid-19 and 430 more confirmed cases were announced yesterday by health officials.

How and when the restrictions on the Irish public during the Covid-19 crisis are lifted will have to be examined “very carefully” to prevent a “potentially very dangerous peak” of new cases here.

A further 11 people died in Northern Ireland bringing the death toll there to 118 as of yesterday. There are now 1,806 confirmed cases of the disease in NI.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: