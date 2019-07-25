The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRECHE: Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said she is “deeply shocked and appalled” by the content of undercover footage filmed at a number of Dublin creches run by the same company.

2. #RYDER CUP: Ireland has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup, according to the European Tour.

3. #HEATWAVE: Countries across Europe are experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees today, as a dangerously intense heatwave continues on the continent.

4. #BREXIT: DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson has said if the EU doesn’t compromise in relation to Brexit then “we are facing no deal”.

5. #CITIZENSHIP: The Court of Appeal has set a date of 8 October over a controversial High Court decision last week which ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a single day outside the country in the past year.