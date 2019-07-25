This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,714 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4740653

shutterstock_125450921 Source: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRECHE: Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said she is “deeply shocked and appalled” by the content of undercover footage filmed at a number of Dublin creches run by the same company.

2. #RYDER CUP: Ireland has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup, according to the European Tour. 

3. #HEATWAVE: Countries across Europe are experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees today, as a dangerously intense heatwave continues on the continent. 

4. #BREXIT: DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson has said if the EU doesn’t compromise in relation to Brexit then “we are facing no deal”. 

5. #CITIZENSHIP: The Court of Appeal has set a date of 8 October over a controversial High Court decision last week which ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a single day outside the country in the past year.

