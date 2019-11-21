The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSSLARE: Gardaí and emergency services have boarded a ferry at Rosslare Port in which 16 people were found in the back of a truck.

2. #BONUS: The Christmas bonus for social welfare recipients is set to be paid out in the first week of December.

3. #KEVIN LUNNEY: Gardaí have made a total of four new arrests in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

4. #JAB AND BLOCK: The HSE has urged vulnerable groups to get vaccinated after new data showed that the annual flu season is expected to arrive within weeks.

5. #SCOTLAND: Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has pleaded not guilty to attempted rape and 11 sexual assault charges.