EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, the legendary Gaelic games commentator, has died at the age of 93.

Advertisement

2. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Aer Lingus has cancelled a further 50 flights ahead of planned industrial action by the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association.

3. #RIP: Former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman has died at the age of 68.

4. #OFF TO BRUSSELS: Cabinet has signed off on Finance Minister Michael McGrath becoming Ireland’s nominee for EU commissioner.

5. #RESHUFFLE: Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers will replace Michael McGrath as Ireland’s Minister for Finance.