EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MISSING: A body has been found during a search off the Waterford coast for a kayaker who has been missing since yesterday.

Advertisement

2. #NICOLETTE GHIRXI: A woman who was allegedly murdered by her Irish ex-partner, who was himself shot dead by police in Malta yesterday, had recently filed harassment reports with authorities.

3. #COURTS: A man charged over a knife attack in Dublin, which resulted in another man being hospitalised, has been granted bail with “strict” conditions.

4. #KURSK: Ukraine has said it will not hold on to Russian territory captured in its surprise cross-border incursion, offering to stop the operation if Moscow agreed a “just peace”.

5. #ALGARVE: Police are investigating the alleged street rape of an Irish tourist on the Algarve.