EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TEMPERATURE DROP: A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning has been issued for most of the country, with temperatures forecast to drop to between -3 and -8 degrees tonight.

2. #KILBRIDE: Over 20 asylum seekers in Co Wicklow were left without power, water and heat at the weekend amid severe winter weather.

3. #SNAIL’S PLACE: Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that a new government should be in place by the end of the month – but sources in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael believe a coalition being in place before the Dáil resumes on 22 January is unrealistic.

4. #DROMISKIN: A cyclist has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run incident in Co Louth yesterday evening.

5. #FRANCE: Jean-Marie Le Pen, the historic leader of France’s far right, has died aged 96.