EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRUNCH TIME: Tánaiste Simon Harris has any tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on the pharmaceutical industry could, in the worst-case scenario, halve exports from the Irish sector over a five-year period.

2. #EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar has surpassed 2,700, with thousands more injured.

3. #SPEAKING RIGHTS ROW: Ahead of this afternoon’s debate and vote of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, Independent Ireland have called on her to resign “for the good of democracy”.

4. #MICHAEL GAINE: Members of the Defence Forces are sweeping through land in Kerry today as gardaí begin a massive ground search for any signs of what happened to farmer Michael Gaine.

5. #HIGH COURT: Former Limerick senior hurler Mark Keane has been awarded almost €950,000 in damages for the severe injuries he suffered during a workplace accident seven years ago.