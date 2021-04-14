#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 4:45 PM
25 minutes ago 893 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409545
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PFIZER: Ireland is set to receive over 500,000 additional doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement. 

2. #DENMARK: The Danish Health Authority has announced that it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a European first. 

3. #VACCINE: Almost one in five people in Ireland over the age of 16 has been given a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

4. #MOTHER AND BABY: Inquests must be carried out into all deaths at mother and baby homes and similar inquisitions, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.

5. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a gun was fired at a house in the south of the city yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie