The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PFIZER: Ireland is set to receive over 500,000 additional doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement.
2. #DENMARK: The Danish Health Authority has announced that it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a European first.
3. #VACCINE: Almost one in five people in Ireland over the age of 16 has been given a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.
4. #MOTHER AND BABY: Inquests must be carried out into all deaths at mother and baby homes and similar inquisitions, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.
5. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a gun was fired at a house in the south of the city yesterday.
