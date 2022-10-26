The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#SPEEDING: Fines for 16 road safety offences are to double from tomorrow.

#HOUSING: Plans are being developed by Government to increase the roll out of rapid-build houses, over and above the 700 modular homes that will be used to house Ukrainian refugees, so they can be used more broadly to deal with the housing crisis.

#STORMONT: There have been calls for joint authority of Northern Ireland by both the Irish and UK Governments if the Executive and Assembly is unable to be restored.

#UKRAINE: Russia has targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over 24 hours, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.

#QATAR: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has come under fire for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”.