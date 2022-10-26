The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
#SPEEDING: Fines for 16 road safety offences are to double from tomorrow.
#HOUSING: Plans are being developed by Government to increase the roll out of rapid-build houses, over and above the 700 modular homes that will be used to house Ukrainian refugees, so they can be used more broadly to deal with the housing crisis.
#STORMONT: There have been calls for joint authority of Northern Ireland by both the Irish and UK Governments if the Executive and Assembly is unable to be restored.
#UKRAINE: Russia has targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over 24 hours, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.
#QATAR: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has come under fire for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS