Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliya Kuznetsova
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliya Kuznetsova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: European Council president Donald Tusk has said there’s a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without a plan.

2. #MAY: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Dublin on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

3. #DOCTORS: GPs are planning a rally and a “slow drive” around Merrion Square in Dublin this afternoon to protest against what they say is the “killing of general practice”. 

4. #HOSPITAL: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he was not aware of the cost implications for the new National Children’s Hospital in the run-up to last year’s Budget

5. #VENEZUELA: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has announced Ireland’s support for Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela. 

