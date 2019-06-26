This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Dublin city centre overnight.

2. #FIERCE MILD: Met Éireann has issued a status yellow heat warning for a number of western counties tomorrow as temperatures could reach as high as 27 degrees in places.

3. #CONTROVERSY: Almost 6,000 greyhounds are killed in Ireland every year, according to to a new RTÉ documentary.

4. #COLD CASE: A man was arrested in relation to the 35-year-old Marie Tierney murder case.

5. #HIGH TIME: Simon Harris today signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis for five years.

