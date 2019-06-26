The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Dublin city centre overnight.

2. #FIERCE MILD: Met Éireann has issued a status yellow heat warning for a number of western counties tomorrow as temperatures could reach as high as 27 degrees in places.

3. #CONTROVERSY: Almost 6,000 greyhounds are killed in Ireland every year, according to to a new RTÉ documentary.

4. #COLD CASE: A man was arrested in relation to the 35-year-old Marie Tierney murder case.

5. #HIGH TIME: Simon Harris today signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis for five years.