The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #APOLOGIES: The HSE has apologised to the family of Natasha Perie, a pregnant woman who was kept on life support against the wishes of her family because of concerns about the Eighth Amendment in 2014.

2. #SEX WORKERS: Five people have been arrested following raids targeting people suspected of assaulting sex workers.

3. #MISSING TEEN: Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing teen.

4. #STRIKE: A grandmother is going on hunger strike to protest against the country’s climate change policies.

5. #FGM: A couple accused of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on their daughter at their home in Dublin in 2016 have claimed she sustained her injuries after falling on a toy.