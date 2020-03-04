The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Italian authorities will make a decision in the next few hours on whether to close all schools and universities in the country until mid-March due to Covid-19.

2. #FLIGHTS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said restricting flights arriving from northern Italy “wouldn’t be effective”.

3. #LISA SMITH: The solicitor of alleged Islamic State-member Lisa Smith has said the Irish woman is “anxious” to get her case underway in order to prove her innocence.

4. #BLOOMBERG: US billionaire Mike Bloomberg has announced he will be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

5. #REDRESS: Abuse survivor Michael O’Brien explained why he felt he had to speak about his experience on a 2009 RTÉ programme that discussed redress for victims of institutional abuse.