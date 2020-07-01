The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOLD FIRM: The Government has asked members of the public to not become complacent as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

2. #RAPE: A teenager has appeared in the Children’s Court charged with raping a female in south Dublin last year.

3. #RIP: The mother of Noah Donohoe has said he gave her a lifetime of love in his 14 years, his funeral has heard.

4. #GOODBYE: Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at Newstalk and Virgin Media from the end of the month.

5. #PAYOUT: Victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are to receive €17 million as part of a payout.