The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #HOLD FIRM: The Government has asked members of the public to not become complacent as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.
2. #RAPE: A teenager has appeared in the Children’s Court charged with raping a female in south Dublin last year.
3. #RIP: The mother of Noah Donohoe has said he gave her a lifetime of love in his 14 years, his funeral has heard.
4. #GOODBYE: Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at Newstalk and Virgin Media from the end of the month.
5. #PAYOUT: Victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are to receive €17 million as part of a payout.
