The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.
1. #DUBLIN DEATH A man in his 20s has died following an attack at a Dublin hostel in the early hours of this morning. A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the assault.
2. #COLM HORKAN Stephen Silver has been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in June 2020.
3. #SUDAN The European Commission spokesperson has said Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara was attacked during an armed robbery at his residence in Sudan on Monday.
4. #EMERGENCY ALERT THE UK Government plans to test a new emergency alert system between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, which could be received by some people living in or visiting border counties.
5. #MARADONA An Argentine appeals court today confirmed that eight medical professionals accused of responsibility in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will stand trial.
