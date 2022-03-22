The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian authorities have announced a new bid to rescue civilians from Mariupol. More than 200,000 people remain trapped in the besieged port city.

2. #REFUGEES: Over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected to have arrived in Ireland by the end of April, the Tánaiste told the Dáil.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Several European countries, including Ireland, Germany, France, and Italy, lifted their Covid curbs too “brutally” and are now seeing a rise in cases likely due to the more transmissible BA2 variant, the World Health Organization said.

Advertisement

4. #BUILDING COSTS: The construction industry is calling for a change to public works tender contracts, as building-related costs continue to rise.

5. #PADDY’S DAY: Gardaí arrested a total of 434 people in Dublin over the St Patrick’s Day festival. The vast majority of the arrests were for public order incidents while a smaller percentage are for drugs and theft offences.