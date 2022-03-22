The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian authorities have announced a new bid to rescue civilians from Mariupol. More than 200,000 people remain trapped in the besieged port city.
2. #REFUGEES: Over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected to have arrived in Ireland by the end of April, the Tánaiste told the Dáil.
3. #CORONAVIRUS: Several European countries, including Ireland, Germany, France, and Italy, lifted their Covid curbs too “brutally” and are now seeing a rise in cases likely due to the more transmissible BA2 variant, the World Health Organization said.
4. #BUILDING COSTS: The construction industry is calling for a change to public works tender contracts, as building-related costs continue to rise.
5. #PADDY’S DAY: Gardaí arrested a total of 434 people in Dublin over the St Patrick’s Day festival. The vast majority of the arrests were for public order incidents while a smaller percentage are for drugs and theft offences.
