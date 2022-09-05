The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUSS: The Taoiseach congratulated Liz Truss on her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party. Truss will become the new UK Prime Minister tomorrow.

2. #TALLAGHT: Tributes continued to be paid following the deaths of three siblings in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday.

3. #HIGH COURT: Suspended teacher Enoch Burke was found guilty of contempt of court after being arrested for allegedly breaching an injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.

4. #ENERGY CRISIS: Coalition leaders will meet tomorrow to discuss options for the budget on energy security and energy consumption in Ireland for the winter months.

5. #GARTH: The organisers of the five upcoming Garth Brooks’ concerts in Croke Park have said it could be “the biggest cultural event in Ireland in the history of music”. Big claim. Here’s everything you need to about the gigs.