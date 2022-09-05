The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TRUSS: The Taoiseach congratulated Liz Truss on her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party. Truss will become the new UK Prime Minister tomorrow.
2. #TALLAGHT: Tributes continued to be paid following the deaths of three siblings in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday.
3. #HIGH COURT: Suspended teacher Enoch Burke was found guilty of contempt of court after being arrested for allegedly breaching an injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.
4. #ENERGY CRISIS: Coalition leaders will meet tomorrow to discuss options for the budget on energy security and energy consumption in Ireland for the winter months.
5. #GARTH: The organisers of the five upcoming Garth Brooks’ concerts in Croke Park have said it could be “the biggest cultural event in Ireland in the history of music”. Big claim. Here’s everything you need to about the gigs.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS