Dublin: 10 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 17 May 2019, 7:57 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4639159
Image: Shutterstock/Butsaya
Image: Shutterstock/Butsaya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: All three gardaí arrested yesterday following raids on a number of premises have now been released without charge

2. #PENSIONS: Over €28 million in pensions to former TDs, senators and ministers has been paid out over the past two years. 

3. #EUROVISION: There was disappointment in Tel Aviv last night as Ireland’s Sarah McTernan failed to qualify for the finals. 

4. #IMMIGRATION: US president Donald Trump yesterday called for radical immigration reform to favour skilled, English-speaking workers over the poorly educated.

5. #COLON CANCER: The incidence of colon and rectal cancer in adults younger than 50 years increased substantially over a ten-year period in several high-income countries, new research has discovered.

6. #MANNING: US military whistleblower Chelsea Manning has been ordered to return to jail for refusing to testify in a case involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, just a week after she was released. 

7. #REVIEW: An external review is due to be conducted by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Britain into the circumstances of a termination of pregnancy at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street in March.

8. #IM PEI: One of the best-known architects of the 20th century – IM Pei – has died, aged 102, The Guardian reports

9. #WEATHER: It will be a mostly cloudy day across the country, with showers becoming widespread in many areas later. The weekend will be a mix a mix of bright spells but with some heavy showers also.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Read next:

