GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to start your day.

Dáil standoff

1. Party leaders are set to meet this morning as they seek to find a resolution to the standoff between government and opposition parties in the Dáil.

They hope to avoid the chaotic scenes that saw the Dáil suspended multiple times yesterday, with the scheduled nomination of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin having to be abandoned as a result.

Storm Éowyn

2. The public has been urged to remain vigilant and remain indoors wherever possible from tonight, when a status red wind warning will come into place as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

California wildfires

3. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal disaster aid for wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles unless California leaders change the state’s approach on its management of water.

In a Fox News interview, Trump repeated false claims that the state’s fish conservation efforts in the northern part of the state are responsible for fire hydrants running dry in urban areas.

Advertisement

Limerick

4. An ex-Sinn Féin councillor in Limerick has said she was “hugely disappointed” over her husband being removed from the Seanad election race, which has prompted her own resignation.

Hazing

5. The Irish Defence Forces are investigating a suspected hazing incident in an army barracks after which a photograph of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

A photograph circulating online shows a soldier on the floor and wrapped tightly in a sheet with tape fixed across his mouth.

Eurovision Song Contest

6. Samatha Mumba has been announced as one of the acts bidding to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Irish singer-songwriter is one of six hopefuls that will compete in the Eurosong contest to be held on 7 February during a special edition of The Late Late Show.

RIP

7. Tributes have been paid to Irish singer and sax player Paddy Cole, who died aged 85.

Oscar nominations

8. Following a delay due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Oscar nominations are now set to go ahead today, with a host of Irish talent in contention to get a nod.

Here’s all you need to know.