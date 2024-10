GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Hurricane Milton

1. People across Florida are evacuating the state ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall, including many Irish-Americans.

The Category 5 storm, due to hit the south east of the United States in the coming hours, is set to be one of the strongest storms to hit the country in decades.

Israeli invasion

2. Hezbollah has said its fighters repelled two Israeli army attempted icursions into southern Lebanon, as Israel intensifies its ground invasion of its northern neighbour.

Taoiseach to meet Biden

3. Taoiseach Simon Harris will meet US President Joe Biden in the White House this afternoon.

Harris is in Washington DC to mark 100 years of Irish-US diplomatic relations.

Google monopoly

4. The US Department of Justice has said it will demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business and even consider the possibility of a breakup, after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

X back in Brazil

5. The Supreme Court in Brazil has said it will lift a ban on Elon Musk’s social network X, which was blocked in its biggest Latin American market for over a month amid a row over disinformation.

Appeal for blood donations

6. The Irish blood Transfusion Service is urgently seeking an additional 2,000 blood donations over the next four weeks to support the national blood supply as most blood groups have fallen to under three days of stock.

Junior Cycle results

7. Junior Cycle students are receiving their exam results today.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has congratulated all students receiving their Junior Cycle results today while also pointing to challenges in the education system.

Kamala Harris media blitz

8. Kamala Harris has shared a beer with late night TV host Stephen Colbert as part of a media blitz in the 30 days before the US presidential election.

While Donald Trump and Joe Biden are teetotal, Harris told Colbert last night that she enjoys the occasional brew.

Nobel Peace Prize

9. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday, in a dark year for world peace, with the International Court of Justice, UNRWA and UN chief Antonio Guterres seen as favourites.