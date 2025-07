GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict

1. Thailand carried out airstrikes against military targets in Cambodia this morning after each side accused the other of opening fire near a disputed border area.

The neighbours are locked in a decades-long dispute over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet.

Weight loss injections

2. The move to bring obesity treatment injections further into mainstream use has taken another step forward with the news that it’s now being offered outside strictly medical settings.

Hosepipe bans

3. A hosepipe ban is coming into effect for Waterford, Tipperary, Wexford and most of Cork.

These are in addition to the three existing Water Conservation Orders, which remain in place for Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Milford in Co Donegal, and the Kells-Oldcastle are of Co Meath.

Lions tour

4. Andy Farrell has named nine Irish players in the starting team that will take on Australia in the second Test of the series against Australia.

7,000 steps

5. If getting 10,000 steps in every day is a struggle, don’t panic – new research suggests that even doing 7,000 steps daily can have big pay-off for your health.

Tesla slump

6. The fallout from Elon Musk’s plunge into politics a year ago is still hammering his Tesla business as both sales and profits dropped sharply again in the latest quarter.

Metrolink

7. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has been criticised for his “insulting” comments on a metro for Dublin, which he called a “waste” of taxpayer money.

Rape survivor

8. The High Court has awarded a 27-year-old who was raped by her foster father hundreds of times between the ages of 11 and 18 €328,000 in damages.