The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE SQUAD: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as “racist”.

2. #HIGHT COURT: Journalist Kevin Myers has filed High Court proceedings against the Sunday Business Post’s publisher Post Publications Ltd.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: A total of 32 children have been admitted to adult mental health units so far this year.

4. #TICK TOCK: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will today seek the Cabinet’s approval for Ireland to oppose the EU’s proposal to end seasonal clock changes.

5. #WASTING WATER: Just over half of the Irish public have said that they waste water, and 25% said they don’t believe they need to conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland, according to research conducted on behalf of Irish Water.

6. #MENSTRUAL CUPS: The first systematic review and meta-analysis of the international use of menstrual cups suggests they are safe and result in similar, or lower, leakage than disposable pads or tampons.

7. #CHICAGO: R&B singer R Kelly has been refused bail on federal charges related to child pornography by a court in the US.

8. #MIXED BAG: Met Éireann has forecasted an unsettled week ahead, with top temperatures to dip below 20 degrees as heavy and persistent rain moves in.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

