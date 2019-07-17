This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
5 minutes ago 187 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727639

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE SQUAD: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as “racist”.

2. #HIGHT COURT: Journalist Kevin Myers has filed High Court proceedings against the Sunday Business Post’s publisher Post Publications Ltd.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: A total of 32 children have been admitted to adult mental health units so far this year. 

4. #TICK TOCK: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will today seek the Cabinet’s approval for Ireland to oppose the EU’s proposal to end seasonal clock changes.

5. #WASTING WATER: Just over half of the Irish public have said that they waste water, and 25% said they don’t believe they need to conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland, according to research conducted on behalf of Irish Water.

6. #MENSTRUAL CUPS: The first systematic review and meta-analysis of the international use of menstrual cups suggests they are safe and result in similar, or lower, leakage than disposable pads or tampons.

7. #CHICAGO: R&B singer R Kelly has been refused bail on federal charges related to child pornography by a court in the US. 

8. #MIXED BAG: Met Éireann has forecasted an unsettled week ahead, with top temperatures to dip below 20 degrees as heavy and persistent rain moves in.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie