Monday 30 September, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Sep 2019, 7:52 AM
27 minutes ago 1,241 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa S.
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HPV: The HSE and the Department of Health have been asked to provide a “catch-up” programme for teenage boys who missed out on a dose of the HPV vaccine administered in first year of secondary school.

2. #PROPERTY: The average asking price of a newly listed house is €376,000 in Dublin and €269,000 nationwide, according to a new report.

3. #BREXIT: DUP leader Arlene Foster has said her party would “look at” a time-limited backstop for Northern Ireland – as she insisted there remains a chance of finding a Brexit deal before 31 October, PA reports.

4. #DRUGS: Ireland is on the brink of creating “a lost generation” as cocaine use spirals in the west of Ireland, according to local representatives who have called on the government to give more resources to gardaí to tackle what they describe as an “epidemic”.

5. #CHALICE: Gardaí have recovered a “very valuable” 17th Century chalice that was stolen during a burglary in Ardee town in Co Louth in 1998.

6. #AUSTRIA: Conservatives won the most seats in a snap election in Austria yesterday, putting their leader Sebastian Kurz on track to retake power.

7. #FOREVER21: Global fashion retailer Forever 21 is filing for voluntary bankruptcy, making it the latest US chain to embark on restructuring as shoppers migrate online.

8. #WEATHER: Met Éireann is monitoring Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean towards Ireland.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

