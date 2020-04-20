This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 April, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Monday 20 Apr 2020, 8:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CANADA: At least 16 people have been killed after a man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of Nova Scotia, Canadian police have confirmed.

2. #COVID-19: A further 39 deaths and 445 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland have been confirmed by health officials, plus 48 positive cases from the March backlog.

3. #RESTRICTIONS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he fears some complacency may be setting in with Ireland’s battle against Covid-19, adding that such a scenario could be “disastrous”.

4. #ABUSE: Domestic abuse charities remain seriously underfunded despite a government promotion campaign urging victims to reach out for help during the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigners have warned.

5. #US: US President Donald Trump and some state governors are at odds over when coronavirus lockdowns should end.

6. #VACCINE: A group of Oxford University researchers will begin clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine next week but the British government’s chief scientific adviser has warned that new vaccines are “long shots” and take time to develop. 

7. #BREXIT: The vast majority of business leaders don’t believe that the EU and UK can achieve a trade deal by the December 2020 deadline, according to a new survey.

8. #GAA: The GAA has a plan B in place to protect this year’s provincial championships amid uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

9. #ROYALS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have blacklisted four major British tabloids – the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express – accusing them of publishing stories that were “distorted, false and invasive beyond reason”, UK media has reported.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

