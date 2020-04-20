The 9 at 9: Monday

Updated 35 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CANADA: At least 16 people have been killed after a man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of Nova Scotia, Canadian police have confirmed.
2. #COVID-19: A further 39 deaths and 445 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland have been confirmed by health officials, plus 48 positive cases from the March backlog.
3. #RESTRICTIONS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he fears some complacency may be setting in with Ireland’s battle against Covid-19, adding that such a scenario could be “disastrous”.
4. #ABUSE: Domestic abuse charities remain seriously underfunded despite a government promotion campaign urging victims to reach out for help during the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigners have warned.
5. #US: US President Donald Trump and some state governors are at odds over when coronavirus lockdowns should end.
6. #VACCINE: A group of Oxford University researchers will begin clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine next week but the British government’s chief scientific adviser has warned that new vaccines are “long shots” and take time to develop.
7. #BREXIT: The vast majority of business leaders don’t believe that the EU and UK can achieve a trade deal by the December 2020 deadline, according to a new survey.
8. #GAA: The GAA has a plan B in place to protect this year’s provincial championships amid uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
9. #ROYALS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have blacklisted four major British tabloids – the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express – accusing them of publishing stories that were “distorted, false and invasive beyond reason”, UK media has reported.
