The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM FRANCIS: A Status Orange rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, and flooding has been reported in several areas.

2. #SCHOOLS: The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has said second-level schools should delay opening if they cannot do so in a manner that ensures social distancing.

3. #US: Republicans opened last night’s prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump does not win a second term.

4. #RACISM: Gardaí have confirmed they are are investigating an “alleged racially-motivated incident” after a video shared online showed a student being verbally abused at the NUI Galway campus.

5. #GOLF GATE: The Supreme Court has asked former Chief Justice, Ms Justice Susan Denham, to “consider certain questions” arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the golfgate event.

6. #COVID-19: The National Public Health Emergency Team has also a further 147 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 28,116.

7. #FLU: The HSE’s winter flu vaccine campaign is gearing up to prevent dual outbreaks of influenza and Covid-19. For the first time, children aged 2-12 are also entitled to a free flu vaccine.

8. #SEOUL: South Korea has ordered all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region to switch to online classes as authorities battle multiple coronavirus clusters.