Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 September 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 7 Sep 2020, 8:40 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: A “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the UK government’s reported plan to rip up the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement ahead of the next round of trade talks.

2. LEAVING CERT: Average Leaving Certificate marks across all subjects and at all levels are up by an average of 4.4%, the Department of Education has revealed, as students prepare to access their individual results this morning.

3. #CAMERON BLAIR: A man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with allegedly making grossly offensive and menacing phone calls to the family of 20-year-old Cameron Blair, who was murdered in the city earlier this year.

4. #BIRMINGHAM: A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings in Birmingham that left one person dead and two people critically wounded, police confirmed this morning.

5. #COVID-19: India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected.

6. #MISSING: A three-year-old boy who was missing from Co Cork has been located safe and well, gardaí have confirmed.

7. #HOMELESSNESS: Alleged unfair treatment by staff, harassment from other residents and infestations are just some of the issues people living in homeless emergency accommodation in Dublin say that they face.

8. #DRCC: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has warned that its services will come under pressure as demand increases while its funds are seeing a drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

9. #TENNIS: World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open last night after accidentally striking a female lines official in the throat with a ball.

